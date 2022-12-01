35,000 lights will shine in Paso Robles City Park through Feb. 19, 2023

PASO ROBLES — For the 11th year, lights were illuminated in Paso Robles City Park on Friday, Nov. 25, for the annual Lights of Hope fundraiser benefiting Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC).

“This is the kick-off event for the holiday season and the long list of things Main Street and other organizations do to usher in the holiday season,” explains Paso Robles City Mayor Steve Martin. “It is sort of a natural transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas.”

The mission of CSC-CCC is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones. They offer support through numerous programs “so that no one faces cancer alone.”

Seventeen trees were lit this year in the city park. Last year’s tree sponsors included Clark and Lacey, Niner Wine Estates, Thom Schulz in honor of Laura Coats, Radiology Associates, Humanity Wine Project, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, and a tree sponsored in honor and remembrance of Dr. Berry Foran. These lights will turn on and shine nightly through Feb. 19, 2023.

Executive Director at CSC-CCC Candice Sanders told Paso Robles Press, “[I am] so happy to be here for all of these people to be with all these people looking out at these lights. It’s so heartwarming and it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season and remember those that we have lost to cancer as well as celebrate those who are still fighting.”

The lighting ceremony is put on in partnership with the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, who bring in Mrs. Claus and the Snow King and Queen. This year marks the 36th annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony for the city. The entire community gathered in the park with lit candles to countdown for Mrs. Claus to turn on the lights.

Mayor Martin added, “It [the event] gets the entire city in the mood for Christmas.”

Together, everyone sang favorite Christmas carols like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and “Joy to the World” among others.

The event’s emcee Chad Stevens said, “It looks like the holiday spirit is back downtown in Paso Robles … We want to thank all of their sponsors for making it possible to light up all of downtown.”

CSC-CCC is still accepting donations. People can still donate or find more information by visiting cscslo.org/Support-Our-Work/Lights-of-Hope.

Turning on the lights is just the beginning of Christmas festivities in Paso Robles. This Saturday, Dec. 3, is the 61st Annual Christmas Lights Parade. And the big man in red is sure to make an appearance.

Photos by Camille DeVaul / PRP

