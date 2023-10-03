PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364 hosted a successful charity event dedicated to supporting scholarships for local students. The event’s triumph can be attributed to the exceptional efforts and strong community involvement demonstrated by the Elks membership, which exceeded their fundraising goals.

The event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of The American Riviera Bank, Weyrick Lumber, Coast Hills Credit Union, and Borjon Auto Center. A heartfelt thank you was extended to the Atascadero FFA for their assistance in serving food.

A highlight of the evening was the auctioning of five homemade desserts, which collectively raised an impressive $1,575 — a truly sweet success.

