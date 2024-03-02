Best of 2024 Winner: Best New Location or Relocation for Existing Business

You voted. We counted. This is the Best of North SLO County 2023 as decided by popular vote from the community, and the winner of Best New Location or Relocation for Existing Business is:
Jacks Grill in Paso Robles
1902 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
jackstempletongrill.com/menu.html
Thanks to all the voters in the 11th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2024. Thank you for your support of local business!