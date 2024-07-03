Must! Youth Board saw 27 high school students join, the largest number of applicants to date

PASO ROBLES — The Austin Hope Charity Golf Tournament concluded, raising over $150,000 for Must! Charities. Hosted by Austin Hope and Hope Family Wines, the event provided a day of community gathering, fun, and shenanigans, all while supporting a vital cause.

Team Must! echoed these sentiments, expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to further their mission.

For those unfamiliar, the Austin Hope Golf Tournament is an event that kicks off the Paso Wine Festival Weekend every May. What began as a fun day of community camaraderie on the course had fizzled out over the years, until Austin Hope decided to revive it with a cause. Benefiting Must! Charities, the event has grown into an incredible gathering that makes a significant impact on the community.

This year’s tournament featured a standout performance from Must! Charities’ hole #7 partners: The Sign Place, Paso Bamboo, Scout Rental Co, Hazy Hauss DJs, and Central Coast Jeep Adventures. Their contributions made hole #7 the best ever, adding to the event’s overall success.

In addition to the tournament’s success, Must! Charities also celebrated a record year for its Youth Board. The 2023-24 Must! Youth Board saw 27 high school students join, the largest number of applicants to date. This growth prompted the creation of two groups: one for 10th graders and one for 11th/12th graders.

The 10th-grade members focused on using their time and talents learning about philanthropy and the Must! model. They volunteered at Coats for Kids and were inspired to run their own coat drives, ensuring next year’s distribution is even more successful.

The 11th/12th-grade members focused on time, talents, and leveraging treasures. They engaged with local nonprofits, volunteered throughout the county, and applied the Must! model of philanthropy to make a collective impact. This year, they chose to raise funds for a new computer lab for the Flamson Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Their efforts will provide Chromebooks, rolling tables, and a storage/charging cabinet, creating a lasting positive impact on the children who attend.

Feature Image: (From left) Tim Kensinger (AgWest Farm Credit), Becky Gray (Must! Charities), Austin Hope (Hope Family Wines), Pete Dakin (RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate), Chuck Hope (Hope Family Wines), and Christopher Hilligoss (Veritiv – All American Containers) hold a big check representing the amount of funds raised at the Austin Hope Charity Golf Tournament. Photo provided by Must! Charities

