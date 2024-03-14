The donation will help cover expenses such as equipment, uniforms, competition fees, and travel costs
PASO ROBLES — In an act of community support and generosity, the Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364 has donated $2,200 to the Paso Robles High School (PRHS) stunt team, providing a much-needed financial boost to the athletic program.
This donation will assist the team in covering expenses such as equipment, uniforms, competition fees, and travel costs. The contribution underscores the Elks Lodge’s commitment to investing in the youth of Paso Robles and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and excellence within the local education system.
The Paso Robles High School stunt team is a dynamic group of student-athletes who perform high-energy routines that combine gymnastics, acrobatics, and teamwork. Stunt, recognized as one of the fastest-growing female sports in the country, emphasizes the athletic skills and competitive nature of cheerleading while focusing on precise, synchronized movements and teamwork.
The Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364, with a long history of philanthropy, continues to make a positive impact on the community by supporting local causes and initiatives. Their mission aligns with the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity, aiming to serve the people and the nation.
The Exalted Ruler of the Paso Robles Elks Lodge, Carson Landreth, expressed his enthusiasm for the stunt team’s upcoming season.
“We are proud to contribute to the success of these young athletes,” Landreth said. “Our Lodge recognizes the hard work, dedication, and discipline required to excel in sports like stunt. We believe that our support can help pave the way for success both on and off the field.”
The generous act by Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364 has not only provided immediate benefits to the high school stunt team but also exemplifies the spirit of community engagement and support that thrives in Paso Robles. The high school and the Elks Lodge hope that this partnership will inspire more community involvement in supporting local youth programs.
For more information on how to support the Paso Robles High School stunt team or to learn more about the activities of the Elks Lodge #2364, interested parties can contact the high school’s athletic department or the Elks Lodge directly.
This contribution marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the Paso Robles Elks Lodge and the high school, paving the way for future collaborations and continued community development.
2024 Paso Robles High School Stunt Team:
Claire Wells 2024 (Captain)
Savannah Alviso 2024
Alondra Anguiano 2025
Jamie Barnett 2024
Corina Boneso 2027
Teagan Borla 2026
Ava Bourgault 2027
Brissia Centeno 2025
Lilliana Corliss 2026
Kayla Degnan 2024
Taylor Gignoux 2026
CeCelia Hepburn 2026
Abigail Johnson 2027
Brooke Lewis 2024
Caelee Martines 2024
Kiana Martinez 2025
Bianca Rangel 2024
Janely Rendon 2026
Stephanie Roman Sabiron 2025
Jossellyn Ruiz Juarez 2024
Julia Sanchez 2024
Alexa Solorio Diego 2024
Kaylie Toby 2024
Vanessa Verduzco 2024
Jaz Villareal 2026
Coaches
Vanessa Espinoza
Coni Wells
Feature Image: Paso Robles Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Elks Lodge Carson Landreth presents donation to Paso Robles High stunt team. Photo Courtesy of Paso Robles Elks Lodge