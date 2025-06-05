Over 250 participants laced up for 5K through Tin City, raising funds in support of local parks and recreation

TEMPLETON — Over 250 community members laced up their running shoes for the 9th Annual Templeton Beer Run on Saturday, May 31. Hosted in collaboration by the Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) and the Templeton Community Services District’s Recreation Department (TCSD), the lively event started and ended at BarrelHouse Brewing Company in Paso Robles’ Tin City.

Participants ranged in age from 5 to 76 and included everyone from competitive runners to stroller-pushing parents and proud dog owners. Adults over 21 enjoyed a .5 oz beer taster at the start line and a refreshing pint at the finish. Live music and an opportunity drawing at BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater kept the celebration going long after the race ended.

“It was just 250 people and probably 20 plus volunteers just enjoying themselves and being happy to be out there and enjoying the day,” said Mel Johnson, Recreation Supervisor for TCSD.

Johnson, who has served with the department for over 20 years, noted that the event not only supports local recreation but also brings the community together in a powerful way.

“The department will use [the funds] to offset costs for future events and youth sports programs and help put money into the parks and updating those,” Johnson shared. “The [TRF] will use [the funds] for whatever they see fit that promotes recreation programs and facilities in Templeton, which typically come indirectly right back to the Templeton department.”

“[The funds] also help with scholarships. A lot of the fundraising [TRF] goes towards scholarships and making sure that every child in Templeton who wants to participate in any youth sport activity gets to do so regardless of their ability to pay,” Johnson added.

The Templeton Recreation Foundation, a nonprofit organization, and the Templeton Community Services District split the proceeds from the event evenly. While final figures were still being tallied, last year’s similar turnout raised about $10,000.

“I and many others thought that it was a very successful event,” shared Honorary TRF Director Geoff English. “The Templeton Beer Run is a cooperative effort between the Templeton Community Services District, Recreation Department and the Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF). TRF is a nonprofit organization, according to our website, our mission is: To focus public attention on parks and recreation programs, facilities and services and stimulate gifts, endowments, and bequests to develop and maintain parks, sports fields.”

The TCSD is currently in the permitting process for some park improvements at Everest Sports Park.

Johnson shares, “We’ll be hopefully widening the entrance into Everest, which is our primary sports park … allowing for an ADA accessible walking pass into the park and then a pass around the park and hopefully putting in a small playground.”

All registrants were entered into the Runner’s Opportunity Drawing, which offered prizes such as local restaurant gift cards, disc golf passes, and camping adventures. Participants also received commemorative medals and, for those who registered early, race T-shirts.

Race day registration opened at 7 a.m., with the official start at 8 a.m. The 5K course wound through the scenic streets of Tin City and culminated in a community party fueled by cheers, live music, and shared celebration.

Johnson was thankful that the entire community came together to make the run successful. “Big kudos to the REC Foundation and all the volunteers. Kudos to Laurie Ion for securing all of those raffle items … and BarrelHouse for, you know, just continued support and all their donations. It’s amazing to me when a community of people come together to create an event like this.”

For more information about upcoming events or to support the Templeton Recreation Foundation, visit templetonrecfoundation.org

