PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Home Winemaking and Home Brewing Competitions, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair, are now accepting entries.

The Home Winemaking Competition will take place in May and feature wines made from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties. The wines are separated into six categories: white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes, and sparkling. The categories are then separated into classes by varietals. The panel of local competition judges evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics, and taste to determine an overall conclusion. Gracious support provided by Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, ETS Laboratories, Michael Rose Cellars, The Vintner’s Vault, and Jacobs Consulting.

The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition will also take place in May and feature beer, ciders, and perries (pear cider) made from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Entries will be evaluated according to aroma, appearance, and flavor to determine an overall conclusion. Special thanks to Doc’s Cellar for their continued support of the competition.

Entries are judged by locals chosen for their great knowledge and experience for the fields of both wine and beer. Ranging from makers, industry insiders or having years of judging experience, feedback is always our goal with the judges chosen.

Registration for the Home Winemaking Competition runs now through Friday, April 19. Registration for the Home Brewing Competition runs now through Friday, May 3. Both are $7 per entry. Register today at cmsfw.fairwire.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Feature Image: The Home Brewing Competition, hosted by the California Mid-State Fair, will be held in May and include competitions for beer, cider and perries (pear cider) from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Photo Courtesy of CMSF

