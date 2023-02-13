PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles City Council will be discussing the Downtown On-Street Parking Program at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

City Council meetings can be attended in person at City Hall, 1000 Spring Street, or remotely. Meetings are live-streamed at prcity.com/youtube, or you can call (805) 865-7276.

Downtown On-Street Parking Program

Recommendation: Authorize the City Manager to execute the contract renewal with Flowbird to include ongoing hardware services, on-site maintenance services two-times per year, and digital services including mobile app and pay by text with a fixed annual cost not to exceed $66,605 plus variable transaction fees and authorizing the City Manager and City Attorney to make minor, technical and non-substantive changes to the agreement as necessary, consistent with Council’s overall intent; approve a 12-month local discount program pilot providing up to five hours of free parking per month for verified local residents and additional promotional specials throughout the year; and approve a discounted merchant validation program for downtown businesses.

For the full agenda, visit prcity.com/meetings

