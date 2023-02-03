PASO ROBLES — Please be advised that the City of Paso Robles will be doing work in the City Hall parking lot consisting of crack sealing and painting.

The project will span February 7 – 8, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City says they realize it may be an inconvenience, but it will be temporary. A detailed map is attached.

February 7, Tuesday (all day) — Plan to close parking stalls located on the half that is nearest to City Hall. Street staff will be crack sealing, handicap and stall painting. This area will be open after drying (refer to green shaded area on map). February 8, Wednesday (all day) — Plan to close parking stalls located on the half that is nearest to 10th Street. The green shaded area will be open. Street staff will be crack sealing and stall painting. This area will be open after drying (refer to orange shaded area on map). Alternative free parking will be available during the project, February 7-8 and will be located on Park Street from 10th Street to 11th Street (refer to blue shaded area).

Contact Public Works at 805-237-3861 or PublicWorks@prcity.com with any questions regarding this project.

