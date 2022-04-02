First Ad Hoc meeting is scheduled for April 6

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council has created a two-member ad hoc committee to review and make recommendations regarding the City’s existing memorandum of understanding with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). ECHO currently operates an emergency homeless shelter at 1134 Black Oak Dr. The City Council appointed Councilmembers John Hamon and Steve Gregory to the committee on March 15.

The formation of the committee is in response to a request from ECHO for the City to provide up to $444,000 to support operating costs of the shelter and related services. The City Council discussed ECHO’s request at its March 15 meeting and requested additional information prior to making a decision. At the conclusion of the discussion, the City Council opted to create an ad hoc committee to review the request in more detail.

The committee is expected to hold up to four meetings in April and May with the objective of providing a recommendation to the full City Council at the May 17 City Council meeting. The committee meeting schedule is as follows. Dates, times, locations and specific topics may be subject to change:

Meeting 1

Wednesday, April 6, 1:00-3:00 PM, City Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street

City staff will present background information on the City’s homeless services efforts and relationship with ECHO. ECHO staff will provide an overview of the ECHO Paso Robles program, based on ad hoc questions and information requested from the organization prior to the meeting. ECHO’s report will include specific details regarding available services, program requirements, clients served, and budget.

Meeting 2

Wednesday, April 20, 1:00-3:00 PM, City Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street

ECHO staff will address any follow-up questions which arise from meeting #1. Police Chief Damian Nord and Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta will report on the community impact of ECHO Paso Robles, their respective number of calls for service, and general concerns moving forward.

Meeting 3

Wednesday, April 27, 1:00-3:00 PM, location TBD

Consultant will provide a summary of results from the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Futures Study. City Administrative Services Director Ryan Cornell will be available for financial questions from the committee. Ad Hoc members will determine funding recommendations and any MOU updates including additional stipulations such as matching funds, a written funding development plan, and statistical reporting requirements for ECHO.

Ad Hoc Meeting 4 (tentative)

Thursday, May 5, if needed, this meeting will be held to craft recommendations to bring back to the full City Council.

Regular City Council Meeting

Tuesday, May 17, 6:30 PM, City Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street

City staff will bring the committee’s recommendation for discussion by the full Council. Ad hoc members will guide staff in bringing a recommendation back to Council.

All meetings will be open to the public and agendas will be posted on the City website and City Hall bulletin board 72 hours prior to each meeting. Residents are encouraged to participate and give input at each meeting.

About Ad Hoc Committees: Ad hoc committees consist of 1 or 2 members of the City Council who are appointed by the City Council to perform specific tasks, usually working with staff or representatives from local organizations. An ad hoc committee functions for a limited period of time, reporting back to the full Council periodically during the duration of the committee or at its termination. Meeting times are not fixed and are normally coordinated by staff. Download and view the current Ad Hoc Committees (PDF) list.

