PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has been awarded $380,530 from the Caltrans Cycle 12 Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Grant to improve pedestrian safety. The funding will support the installation of new Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) at key locations, including Montebello Oaks and Union, and Nickerson Drive at the Centennial Trail crossing. Existing RRFBs on Spring Street will also be upgraded to enhance pedestrian visibility. Additionally, signal upgrades will be made at Golden Hill and Creston Road to improve traffic flow and safety. Interim City Manager Chris Huot emphasized the city’s commitment to community safety through these vital improvements.

