Paso Robles City Council highlights ongoing infrastructure improvements while Public Works seeks community volunteers for Independence Day celebration

PASO ROBLES — Staff presented an update on the current Capital Projects report during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 3. Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza introduced a new reporting format that will spotlight projects currently under construction. When presenting updates at future meetings, Esperanza will focus on select projects, as each one varies in scope and progress.

“We want to report on the major milestones for each particular project,” Esperanza explained.

Projects currently in progress are the Golden Hill Road Repairs, Sherwood Waterline Upgrades, Creston Road Corridor Phase 1, Public Safety Training Facility, Sherwood Park Pickleball Court Complex, and the Paso Robles Event Center Pedestrian Improvements. Esperanza highlighted the recent completion of the Golden Hill Road Repairs, which included a slurry seal and striping from Golden Hill Road to the south of the roundabout.

“Golden Hill Road is fully improved and very nice looking,” Esperanza shared.

She also shared a presentation with updates on the Sherwood Park Pickleball Court Complex. The curbing around the courts is now complete, and the concrete has been poured. The two courts are beginning to take shape, with an estimated completion date being by the end of May 2026. Additionally, over at the Public Safety Training Facility, a rebar has been placed and is ready for concrete to be poured this week. The City is currently out to bid for the installation of the training tower. This project is estimated to be completed by July of this year.

Some upcoming projects that the City will be working on include the Flamson School Pedestrian Enhancements, Downtown parking Lot Improvements, and the annual pavement refresh on striping. The pedestrian enhancements at Flamon will include an extended curb at the crosswalk on 24th and Oak Street. The parking lot improvements include updates being made to the lot and landscape at 12th and Railroad Street, along with the public parking lot next to Marv’s Pizza. The project is estimated to begin in early July. Construction will start with only one lot, but eventually, both will be unavailable for a bit, with an estimated completion date in November.

“I just want to warn the public that during construction, those parking lots will not be available for use, so we have to wait until they are done, and then we can park there,” Esperanza explained.

For more information on current and future projects, visit prcity.com/363

Public Works Director Freda Berman is looking for volunteers to help with the Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park.

“We very much rely on volunteers for access control, lake monitors, that sort of thing,” said Berman.

Volunteers must be 18 or older and available for at least a two-hour shift between 12 and 10 p.m. on July 4. Roles include lake monitors, parking lot attendants, and access control monitors. Perks include reserved parking, a volunteer t-shirt, and a free meal. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit prcity.com/July4

The next Paso Robles City Council meeting is scheduled for June 17 at 6 p.m.

