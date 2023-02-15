2023 Board of Directors was welcomed and goodbyes were said to the 2022 outgoing board members

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce held the Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony at Rava Wines. At the gala, the 2023 Board of Directors was welcomed and goodbyes and thank yous were said to the 2022 outgoing board members.

Brett Butterfield was honored Saturday night as the 2022 Roblan of the Year, and A-1 Glass was honored with the 2022 Beautification of the Year. The Chamber’s merge with Templeton has brought in some new traditions — Courtney Morrow was honored with the 2022 Citizen of the Year and the North County Restaurant Group (NCRG) was given the 2022 Business of the Year award.

“Paint the Night” was the theme of this year’s gala.

Live Painting at the Gala. Photo by Heather Swanson

This year is the second gala with the Paso Robles and Templeton chambers as one. The two chambers announced their merger on New Year’s Day in 2022, uniting more than 1,000 businesses.

Chambers President and CEO Gina Fitzpatrick welcomed guests to the gala and was followed by Paso Robles Jointed Unified School District Trustee and Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Joel Peterson, who acted as the master of ceremonies for the night.

Farewells were then said to the outgoing 2022 board members:

Steven Herring | 2022 Chairman of the Board | All About Events

Miranda Battenburg | SLO Sweets

Rex Caudle | Battery Systems

Rich Clayton | California Coast Beer Co.

Jim Cogan | 805 AgTech

Lisa Colwell | DAOU Vineyards

Robert Covarrubias | Cova Lending

Elizabeth Covert | A.M. Sun Solar

Aletha Ens | Layered Accounting

Dr. Maria Escobedo | Cuesta College

Shonna Howenstine | City of Paso Robles

Kathy Kelly | Digs Vacation Rentals

Sarah Martin | HFG Coastal Insurance

Kathy Nutt | Michael’s Optical

Victor Popp | La Quinta Inn & Suites

Stephanie Roberts | River Oaks Hot Springs

Mike Talen | Cold Stone Creamery

Debbie Thomas | Thomas Hill Organics

Thomas White | WTC Services, LLC

Ashley Wilken | The Rice Partnership

Following their goodbyes, the 2023 board of directors was installed:

Rich Clayton | 2022 Chairman of the Board | California Coast Beer Co.

Rex Caudle | Battery Systems

Lisa Colwell | DAOU Vineyards

Robert Covarrubias | Cova Lending

Isiah Gomer | Paso Robles Waste & Recycle

Melanie Greer | Stay on the Vineyard

Julie Hammer | The Wearhouse

Megan Harris | Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast

Shonna Howenstine | City of Paso Robles

Kristin Kearns | Coast Hills Credit Union

Kathy Kelly | Digs Vacation Rentals

Dixon Mann | Central Coast Lending

Sarah Martin | HFG Coastal Insurance

Marci Miller | Radiology Associates

Kathy Nutt | Michael’s Optical

Victor Popp | La Quinta Inn & Suites

Stephanie Roberts | River Oaks Hot Springs

Maria Madrid Sabi | Loaves & Fishes

Jason Shorrock | Buena Vista Farms

Debbie Thomas | Thomas Hill Organics

Ashley Wilken | The Rice Partnership

The NCRG thanked guests and the community for being chosen as the 2022 Business of the Year. NCRG owns and operates some of the community’s favorite restaurants between Paso Robles and Atascadero — including Jack’s Bar and Grill and Street Side Ale House, just to name a few.

Bryan Carroll and his wife, Sophia Stephens, thanked the community for choosing them to win the Beautification of the Year Award for their remodeled business, A-1 Glass on Paso Robles Street.

Bryan Carroll and his wife, Sophia Stephens, owners of A-1 Glass, accept the award for 2022 Beautification of the Year. Photo by Heather Swanson Members of the North County Restaurant Group (From left, Regional Manager Brandi Bryant, Manager Michael David Romero, Owner Eric Peterson, and Executive Chef Jose Estrada) accept the award for 2022 Business of the Year. Photo by Heather Swanson

A live auction was held led by auctioneer Todd Ventura. Throughout the night, there was a silent auction and a live painting capturing the night and guests.

Courtney Morrow of State Farm Insurance in Templeton was honored and welcomed as the 2022 Citizen of the Year recipient. She was then followed by Brett Butterfield, who was the 2022 Roblan of the Year. Butterfield was awarded Roblan of the Month in January 2022. He is co-owner of The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles, where he employs about 265 people each year, as well as a local entrepreneur and community advocate.

At the end of the night, the mission of the Chamber has remained the same — promote economic vitality, empower leaders, champion businesses, foster civic engagement, and honor our history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...