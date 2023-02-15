2023 Board of Directors was welcomed and goodbyes were said to the 2022 outgoing board members
PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce held the Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony at Rava Wines. At the gala, the 2023 Board of Directors was welcomed and goodbyes and thank yous were said to the 2022 outgoing board members.
Brett Butterfield was honored Saturday night as the 2022 Roblan of the Year, and A-1 Glass was honored with the 2022 Beautification of the Year. The Chamber’s merge with Templeton has brought in some new traditions — Courtney Morrow was honored with the 2022 Citizen of the Year and the North County Restaurant Group (NCRG) was given the 2022 Business of the Year award.
“Paint the Night” was the theme of this year’s gala.
This year is the second gala with the Paso Robles and Templeton chambers as one. The two chambers announced their merger on New Year’s Day in 2022, uniting more than 1,000 businesses.
Chambers President and CEO Gina Fitzpatrick welcomed guests to the gala and was followed by Paso Robles Jointed Unified School District Trustee and Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Joel Peterson, who acted as the master of ceremonies for the night.
Farewells were then said to the outgoing 2022 board members:
- Steven Herring | 2022 Chairman of the Board | All About Events
- Miranda Battenburg | SLO Sweets
- Rex Caudle | Battery Systems
- Rich Clayton | California Coast Beer Co.
- Jim Cogan | 805 AgTech
- Lisa Colwell | DAOU Vineyards
- Robert Covarrubias | Cova Lending
- Elizabeth Covert | A.M. Sun Solar
- Aletha Ens | Layered Accounting
- Dr. Maria Escobedo | Cuesta College
- Shonna Howenstine | City of Paso Robles
- Kathy Kelly | Digs Vacation Rentals
- Sarah Martin | HFG Coastal Insurance
- Kathy Nutt | Michael’s Optical
- Victor Popp | La Quinta Inn & Suites
- Stephanie Roberts | River Oaks Hot Springs
- Mike Talen | Cold Stone Creamery
- Debbie Thomas | Thomas Hill Organics
- Thomas White | WTC Services, LLC
- Ashley Wilken | The Rice Partnership
Following their goodbyes, the 2023 board of directors was installed:
- Rich Clayton | 2022 Chairman of the Board | California Coast Beer Co.
- Rex Caudle | Battery Systems
- Lisa Colwell | DAOU Vineyards
- Robert Covarrubias | Cova Lending
- Isiah Gomer | Paso Robles Waste & Recycle
- Melanie Greer | Stay on the Vineyard
- Julie Hammer | The Wearhouse
- Megan Harris | Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast
- Shonna Howenstine | City of Paso Robles
- Kristin Kearns | Coast Hills Credit Union
- Kathy Kelly | Digs Vacation Rentals
- Dixon Mann | Central Coast Lending
- Sarah Martin | HFG Coastal Insurance
- Marci Miller | Radiology Associates
- Kathy Nutt | Michael’s Optical
- Victor Popp | La Quinta Inn & Suites
- Stephanie Roberts | River Oaks Hot Springs
- Maria Madrid Sabi | Loaves & Fishes
- Jason Shorrock | Buena Vista Farms
- Debbie Thomas | Thomas Hill Organics
- Ashley Wilken | The Rice Partnership
The NCRG thanked guests and the community for being chosen as the 2022 Business of the Year. NCRG owns and operates some of the community’s favorite restaurants between Paso Robles and Atascadero — including Jack’s Bar and Grill and Street Side Ale House, just to name a few.
Bryan Carroll and his wife, Sophia Stephens, thanked the community for choosing them to win the Beautification of the Year Award for their remodeled business, A-1 Glass on Paso Robles Street.
A live auction was held led by auctioneer Todd Ventura. Throughout the night, there was a silent auction and a live painting capturing the night and guests.
Courtney Morrow of State Farm Insurance in Templeton was honored and welcomed as the 2022 Citizen of the Year recipient. She was then followed by Brett Butterfield, who was the 2022 Roblan of the Year. Butterfield was awarded Roblan of the Month in January 2022. He is co-owner of The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles, where he employs about 265 people each year, as well as a local entrepreneur and community advocate.
At the end of the night, the mission of the Chamber has remained the same — promote economic vitality, empower leaders, champion businesses, foster civic engagement, and honor our history.