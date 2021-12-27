Flooding caused road closures in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – A Christmas storm system began in San Luis Obispo (SLO) County on Dec. 22 and is expected to continue until a short break for the New Years’ celebrations, and then another system moving in.

The county got so much rain on Thursday, Dec. 23, that the 101 shut down both directions near the Santa Rosa exit in San Luis Obispo.

The rain also produced plenty of other road closures and flooding over the holiday weekend. Also, on Dec. 23, the intersection at 21st and Pine and Riverside flooded in Paso Robles.

Rain is set to return to the area on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Nearly 5,000 customers were without power in Morro Bay on the morning of Dec. 26. According to the PG&E outage map, a total of 961 customers are without power as of 12:20 on Dec. 27. With most of the outages in Morro Bay and Los Osos. And one each in Atascadero and Oceano.

Rainfall measurements (in inches) from Dec. 22 through Dec. 27 morning from SLO County Public works and Paso Robles City:

Shandon: 2.12

Paso Robles: 3.65

Templeton: 4.00

Atascadero: 2.60

Creston: 2.72

Santa Margarita: 3.52

Rainfall totals can be followed here:

https://wr.slocountywater.org/map/?sensor_class=10%7C1440%7CMINUTE&view=51a30d03-3991-46af-9d23-7bc0f56a118f

https://www.prcity.com/462/Rainfall-Totals

Additionally, Highway 1 to Big Sur is closed due to rockslides. A 45-mile stretch of the highway is closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and near Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County while crews remove rocks covering the road.

As of Dec. 27 at 1:00 p.m., there is no estimated time for reopening from CalTrans.

