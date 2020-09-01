On Sunday August 30, 2020, Richard Jennings III went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born on January 5, 1936 in Douglas, Arizona and would grow up in Southern California. As a young man, Richard would proudly enlist in the United States Air Force and serve eight honorable years for the country he so loved. Shortly after fulfilling his military duty, Richard would meet and fall in love with Joyce Hill. Joyce and Richard were married in 1962 and a year later, the Lord would bless them with the first of their three children Rhonda Leigh. Over the course of the next decade and the addition of a son, David Matthew and daughter Melinda Carol, Richard’s family of three would grow to five.

In the early seventies, the Jennings Family would settle in Paso Robles and Richard would make the tough decision to leave his career at Western Electric and become the proud owner of ServiceMaster. Richard’s commitment to modeling the value of hard work, family honor and sharing the Gospel of Christ would serve as a strong example to many. He was a true gentleman and a loyal friend. Richard’s twenty-year battle against Parkinson’s Disease was yet another testament to his strength. In the words of Paul, “I fought the good fight. I have finished the race and I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

Richard is survived by his wife Joyce, his daughter Rhonda and son-in-law Jeff Wright, his son David and daughter-in-law Sally Jennings, and his daughter Mindy Kutch. His legacy also includes grandchildren, Brandi, Cody, Carson, Daley, Scotty, Breanna, Rylee, Michael and great grandchildren, Emma & Jax.

A Celebration of Life service to be held at Grace Baptist Church, 535 Creston Rd. Paso Robles, California at 3:00pm

An ice cream social will immediately follow the service.

