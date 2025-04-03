John grew up in Santa Maria and moved to San Rafael when his parents opened Cal’s Steakhouse in 1963. He did two semesters at the College of Marin. John was then drafted into the Marine Corps for Vietnam but was kicked out for varicose veins.

John did four months of advanced Spanish Studies in a Mexican Prison in 1967. In 1970 ‘Cal’s Steakhouse’ sold and moved back to Paso Robles. John went into real estate in 1971 and sold dirt until the end. In 1985, he took over as Broker of York Real Estate Inc. and ran a successful nonprofit until 2011.

John is survived by his wonderful wife, Kim, and two (known) children, Ryan and Casey; neither is incarcerated at this time. John also left behind tiny assets and lots of liabilities.

Now, John is gone to the big gun show in the sky. “Happy Trails to you, until we meet again.”

John C. White XIII 1948-2025

