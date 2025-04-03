CCHDR Pet of the Week: Sport!

Meet Sport!
This 1.5-year-old female Border Collie was found in a bad situation. A Good Samaritan offered to find her a better home and was able to get her to CCHDR. Sport is energetic, intelligent, and eager to work. She needs more than just walks — she craves adventure! No cats, please. Loving, active home required.
Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org
Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org