Merger of two local wrestling clubs to form OTC, a premier training hub for young wrestlers in North County

PASO ROBLES — Youth wrestling in North County is getting a little bigger after the recent launch of ORIGIN Training Center (OTC), a new club born from the merger of Paso Robles’ Smash Mouth Wrestling Club and Atascadero’s Mad Dog Wrestling Club. Led by experienced coaches with deep local ties, OTC is set to revolutionize wrestling training in the region, offering athletes an opportunity to elevate their skills in a premier facility.

The unification of these two rival clubs marks a pivotal moment for youth wrestling in the area. Coaches Mitch Monteiro, Nate Ybarra, Jayson Davidson, and Joe Belmonte bring a wealth of experience to the program, including collegiate-level wrestling and coaching at Cal Poly. By combining resources and training expertise, OTC aims to provide a stronger, faster, and more competitive environment for wrestlers of all ages and skill levels.

North County wrestling unites: ORIGIN Training Center opens in Paso Robles

“The philosophy is to start building the community between all of North County and San Luis Obispo County to work together so that we can get better workout partners and better coaches and then work together instead of working against each other,” said Ybarra.

The newly opened training center, located at 2919 Union Road, Unit G, in Paso Robles, boasts a spacious facility featuring two full-size mats, allowing for high-intensity training sessions. The gym officially opened on March 15 and is already attracting a growing number of dedicated athletes.

OTC is committed to offering year-round training for athletes, providing structured classes based on skill level. The club’s schedule includes elite wrestling training, novice wrestling classes, and high school training. Additionally, cross-training speed and agility classes are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The club has already begun competing, with its traveling team recently attending a tournament at Righetti High School. With top-tier training partners and coaching staff, OTC wrestlers are poised to make an impact in local and state-level competitions.

“We brought together an Atascadero wrestling club and Paso Robles wrestling club together so that we’re under one roof,” said Ybarra. “The kids are working out together.”

As girls’ wrestling continues to be the fastest-growing sport in the country, OTC is dedicated to developing a strong girls’ wrestling team. The program has already produced collegiate-level female wrestlers, and the club is actively seeking more girls to join the team and take advantage of new opportunities.

“We have a few girl wrestlers already at the high school level, and then we have a few at the middle school and that’s for Paso Robles and Atascadero,” said Ybarra. “We’re looking to build a traveling girls club wrestling team. There’s a lot of opportunity right now for girls in wrestling. It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation.”

With CIF-sanctioned girls’ wrestling championships now a reality, OTC aims to provide young female wrestlers with the training, support, and competitive opportunities necessary to succeed at the highest levels.

“We have some tough girls that are already in our youth program that are in the club. If we can get some of their friends to be part of it, they can get a good team together,” Ybarra added.

Beyond Paso Robles and Atascadero, OTC is looking to expand its reach to local communities that don’t already have access to a wrestling program within their school districts, like in Templeton and San Miguel. OTC hopes to offer an avenue for young wrestlers in the area to develop and compete.

With a strong foundation of experienced coaches and a rapidly growing membership, OTC is shaping the future of wrestling in North County. Currently, the club has around 50 members ranging from elementary school to high school. By bringing together the best athletes and coaching minds in the region, OTC is not just creating better wrestlers — it’s fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork that will benefit young athletes for years to come.

For those interested in joining ORIGIN Training Center, the club offers trial sessions to introduce new athletes to the sport and help them find the right class. For more information, parents and athletes can visit OriginTrainingCenter.com

