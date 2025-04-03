With heavy hearts, we share the sad news of Karen Jean Grogan’s passing on March 2, 2025. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love she so freely gave.

Jeanie, born August 17, 1943, in Henderson, Nevada, lived a life filled with love and laughter. For fifteen years, she opened her home to countless children, nurturing them with warmth and care. Many of those children remained close to her throughout her life – a testament to the impact she had on them. She had a truly special gift with children.

Beyond her nurturing spirit, Jeanie had a remarkable talent for cake decorating. For over two decades, she poured her creativity and love into her beautiful cakes, bringing joy to countless celebrations. Jeanie also enjoyed working in her backyard, where she lovingly took care of her plants and flowers.

Jeanie met her beloved husband, Bob, in Bakersfield in 1958, and they were married in 1961, a love story spanning an incredible 64 years. They moved to Paso Robles in 1964, building a life filled with family and cherished memories.

Jeanie will be deeply missed by Bob, her daughter Rhonda (and Barry), son Russell (and Doreen), son-in-law Jamie, and brother Jim Taylor. She leaves behind a large and loving family, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While we mourn her loss, we also celebrate her extraordinary life. She was preceded in death by her daughter Robyn and son Bobby.

Now that Jeanie has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Jeanie’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her.

We will celebrate the life of Karen “Jeanie” Grogan! We’ll be gathering for a casual get-together to remember her joy and kindness and share some happy memories on April 5 from 12 – 4 PM at Bob and Jeanie’s home. Please RSVP at (805) 238-5434

Please feel free to come as you are. We’ll have food and drinks, her favorite music, and plenty of time for reminiscing. Come and see pictures of her life. Come for a few or stay for a while.

Bring your stories and smiles. We’d love to hear them.

