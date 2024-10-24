North County Athlete of the Week October 24

“Olivia is our Libero, and she is nothing short of impressive. She has become an invaluable player on our team and a real threat to the opponent. Her passing, digging, out-of-system setting, as well as her serving, has created many situations this season to capitalize on points by our offensive players. Olivia will be a real loss to our team next year, but we wish her nothing but the very best in her future.” — Coach Vickie Werling

Olivia Heinbach

