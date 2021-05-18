Greyhounds, Eagles, Bearcats continue to fight their way to victory

NORTH COUNTY — As the final weeks of the 2021 season quickly approaches, athletes from every sport all agree that this has been an unprecedented season that they will never forget.

Paso Robles Bearcats

Softball: The Lady Bearcats kept rolling this weekend with a pair of five-inning blowout victories over the SLO Tigers. Paso Robles is now 17-2 on the season and 8-1 in the Mountain League. The Bearcats only trail the undefeated Templeton Eagles in the standings and will face them in the final series of the regular season.

Boys Basketball: The Bearcats dropped their first game of the season on Thursday to Pioneer Valley but bounced right back on Friday night to beat the Panthers by more than 30 points. Thursday and Friday, the boys will play the Greyhounds in a huge series that likely determines the winner of the Ocean League.

Girls Basketball: The girls’ basketball team continued to roll last week with a pair of blowout victories over Pioneer Valley. The Lady Bearcats are 6-2 on the season and undefeated in league with two series to go.

Boys Soccer: The boys’ soccer program finished the regular season 4-3-3 and will enter the Division 2 CIF-CS playoff bracket as an 11-seed. Paso Robles will play on the road against Madera South on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer: The Lady Bearcats soccer team finished the regular season 5-4-1 and in third place in the Mountain League. Paso Robles is in Division 1 for girls soccer and enters the playoffs as a no. 15 seed and will play no. 2 Clovis on Wednesday.

Templeton Eagles

Baseball: The Templeton boys have reeled off five straight victories after bludgeoning the Righetti Warriors in their series last week. The Eagles outscored the Warriors 26-5 over the three games. Templeton will now play two non-league games this week before finishing up the regular season next week against Paso Robles.

Softball: The Templeton Eagles softball team might just be the hottest team in SLO County right now. The girls have won 13 straight games are 14-1 overall, and 9-0 in the Mountain League. Templeton will really be put to the test in their last two series of the year as they take on the two teams behind them in the standings in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

Boys Basketball: The Templeton boys’ basketball team could not stop the Greyhound offense last week, dropping both games to the Hounds. Templeton will look to bounce back with three games this week, the first, on Tuesday against Santa Maria, followed by two against Paso Robles on Thursday and Friday night.

Girls Basketball: The girls are still on the hunt for their first victory of the season and will have two chances this week against Paso Robles.

Boys Soccer: The boy’s soccer team finished the season 9-1-2 overall and in second place in the Ocean League. Templeton earned the no. 2 seed in the CIF-CS Division 3 playoff bracket and will host Selma in the first round on Tuesday afternoon.

Girls Soccer: The girls’ soccer team finished out the regular season 6-4-2 after a 7-2 win over Mission Prep in the final game of the regular season. Templeton is now the no. 7 seed in the CIF-CS Division 3 playoffs and will host Reedly on Wednesday.

Girls Tennis: On Friday, May 14, the girl’s tennis team took part in the Ocean League individual tennis tournament. The Eagles walked away with 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the individuals and 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the doubles competition.

Atascadero Greyhounds

Boys Baseball: The Greyhounds will finish out the regular season with a series against St. Joseph and a series against Arroyo Grande. The boys are still in search of their first win and are currently 0-18.

Girls Softball: Following a strong 7-3 start to the season, the Hounds have dropped their last six games in two tough series against Templeton and Arroyo Grande. The girls are now 7-9 on the year and will play Paso Robles this week.

Boys Basketball: After a pair of losses to two of the top Mountain League teams, Atascadero got back to their winning ways defeating Templeton on Thursday and Friday night. The Greyhounds are now 6-4 on the season but, more importantly, 5-1 in league. This week, Atascadero and Paso Robles will battle it out for the Ocean League crown.

Girls Basketball: Atascadero is 2-5 on the season and will finish out the year with a pair of games this week against Morro Bay.

Boys Soccer: The Atascadero boys’ soccer team finished their season as the undefeated Ocean League Champions at 10-0-2. The Greyhounds have earned the no. 4 seed in the Division 2 CIF-CS playoffs and will host Redwood on Thursday.

Girls Soccer: The Atascadero girls finished out their season with a 3-1 loss to Arroyo Grande. AHS finished the season 2-6-2.

Boys Tennis: The boys’ tennis team finished out their regular season with a win over Righetti to give them five in a row heading and place them third in the Mountain League.

