Six student-athletes will be signing letters of intent on April 13

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School student-athletes Tia Dana, Holly DiSimone, Jenelle Loewen, Jacey Loewen, Devynne Linnell, and Devin Mowreader sign NCAA National Letters of Intent at a ceremony at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 13, in the Gil Asa Gymnasium at Paso Robles High School. All are welcome to attend.

Tia Dana will be signing with William Jessup University and joining the Stunt Team under the direction of head coach Alexis Welch. Tia is a four-year varsity letter winner on the Bearcat stunt team as well as a member of the cheerleading team. She is an elite tumbler and back spot. She will be joining former Bearcat Isabella Druding (Class of 2021) on the Spartan stunt team.

Also joining the Spartan stunt team next year is Bearcat stunt team member Devynne Linnell. Devynne is a four-year varsity letter winner on the stunt team for PRHS and also on the cheerleading team. As a flyer and tumbler, she will be a valuable addition to Coach Welch’s team. William Jessup is ranked 2nd in the nation for Division II stunt. Tia and Devynne will be wonderful additions to the future of the program.

Holly DiSimone will be signing with CSU Bakersfield in swimming. She has left a mark on the Bearcat swim team setting several records. She will be joining former Bearcat diver, Sage Adams (Class of 2021) on the Roadrunner’s team. Head Coach Chris Hansen will certainly be excited to have such a seasoned and valuable talent on his team.

Devin Mowreader will be switching from Bearcat crimson to La Verne green and orange and playing football for the Panther football team. Devin has been a three-year

varsity letter winner on the Bearcat football team averaging 4.6 yards per carry during his career with the Bearcats. Coach Carroll comments, “Devin is an amazing football player, but an even better man. He will be missed, but we are proud to see what he’s going to do next.”

Jenelle and Jacey Loewen will both be signing with Providence Christian College in Pasadena, California. This dynamic duo has earned too many varsity letters to count, participating in volleyball, basketball, and track. Currently, they are both involved in the inaugural year of Beach Volleyball for our Bearcats. The Loewen sisters will be joining the Sea Beggar’s volleyball team at PCC under the direction of Head Coach Chris Chown.

