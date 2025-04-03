Here’s a look at this week’s events, featuring exciting activities, gatherings, and opportunities for all ages. Don’t miss out on the fun — mark your calendars and join in!



APRIL EVENTS

April 4-13

Tiny Beautiful Things

Fridays & Saturday 7:30pm

Sundays 2pm matinees

Plymouth Congregational Fellowship Hall

1301 Oak Street, Paso Robles

Presented by the Wine Country Theatre and based on Cheryl Strayed’s book, this heartfelt play explores her time as the ‘Dear Sugar’ columnist, offering wisdom, humor, and humanity.

April 5

Trinity Lutheran School Annual Gala and Auction

Paso Robles Inn Ballroom

1103 Spring Street, Paso Robles

5-10pm

For Details and Tickets visit: Auctria.events/casinoroyale2025

Multiflora Garden Club Plant and Fruit Tree Fundraiser

Templeton Presbyterian Church

8am-2pm

Tomato and vegetable plants, and tree sales help to support local scholarships.

April 19

Party for the Planet

Charles Paddock Zoo

10am-3pm

The Annual “Party for the Planet” Earth Day Celebration is a fun way for children of all ages to experience interactive adventures, hands-on activities, exhibits by sustainability-conscious businesses, plus a variety of educational demonstrations. Party for the Planet activities are included with General Admission.

April 25-27

Morro Bay Kite Festival

101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay

The Morro Bay Kite Festival is a free family event featuring colorful kites near Morro Rock. Free parking available at designated lots.

April 26

Citywide Yard Sale

Atascadero

8am-2pm

For more information on how you can participate or for shopping information, go to atascaderoyardsale.com

Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, Antique Motorcycles & Sidecars, British Cars & PR Comic Book EXPO

Downtown Paso Robles

9am-3pm

For more information or vendor forms, call the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.

April 26-27

Wine 4 Paws Weekend

North County

Support homeless pets by shopping or tasting at 80+ SLO County businesses April 26-27, with 10 percent of sales benefiting Woods Humane Society!

MAY EVENTS

May 4

MAESTRA – Music from Women

3pm

Atascadero Bible Church

Free concert – donations benefit SLO Youth Symphony. Music composed and arranged by women from around the world, including the Central Coast.

JUNE EVENTS

June 10 – August 19

Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concerts

7-8pm

Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand

Weekly starting Tuesday, June 10 through August 19, the band’s 40th year providing free music in the park for the community. Bring your lawn chairs.

Farmers Markets

Morro Bay

Every Saturday

Main St. & Morro Bay Blvd from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

Morro Bay

Every Thursday

2650 Main St. Spencer’s Parking Lot from 2 to 4:30 pm.

Cambria

Every Friday

1000 Main St., Veterans Hall Parking Lot from 2:30 to 5 pm.

Baywood / Los Osos

Every Monday

668 Santa Maria Ave, San Luis Obispo from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Avila Beach

Every Friday

Avila Beach Promenade from 4 to 8 p.m.

Paso Robles

Every Tuesday

11th and Spring, from 9:30 am to noon.

Paso Robles

Country Farm & Craft Market

11th and Spring, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Templeton

Every Saturday

Crocker St. and 6th St from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Atascadero

Every Wednesday

6505 El Camino Real from 3 to 6 p.m.

