PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center announces the opening of auditions for its latest production, “The Wizard of Oz.” Auditions will be held on May 23 and 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Actors aged 9-18 are invited to attend either day. Participants do not have to be current Youth Arts students. Sign up for the auditions at Wizard of Oz Audition Sign Up (Go to pryoutharts.org and click “Wizard of Oz” on the Events menu). You must sign up to attend.

In a new adaptation celebrating the original novel, “The Wizard of Oz” is full of whimsy, humor, and suspense. After being swept up in a midwestern cyclone, Dorothy lands in the magical Oz. With Scarecrow, Tinman, and a Lion, Dorothy embarks on a journey through Oz’s many kingdoms in search of a way back to Kansas. On their adventure, Dorothy and her new friends learn about themselves and what being home means. Witches, mice, and kalidahs … oh my.

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center production of “The Wizard of Oz” is a new adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic novel, written by Amanda Thayer, directed by Claire Edmonds, featuring lighting design by Ryan Flores.

Show Schedules

Friday, July 28 — 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 — 2 and 6 p.m.

Friday, August 4 — 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 — 2 and 6 p.m.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center announces auditions for 'Oz' Production, welcoming young actors

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

