Join the artistic celebration at The Oaks as residents and local artists showcase their creativity

PASO ROBLES — The Oaks at Paso Robles, in collaboration with local artists and crafters, invites the public to a vibrant Art Gallery and Boutique event on Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m. This exciting gathering will take place at 526 South River Road in Paso Robles and promises an afternoon of creativity, beauty, live music, and light refreshments.

The event is the brainchild of Jim and Ann Farmer, who recently joined The Oaks at Paso Robles and have already infused their residence with their artistic flair. Their passion for the arts and their desire to connect with the community inspired the upcoming art extravaganza. The Oaks staff, working closely with the Chamber, has extended invitations to local artists and crafters to showcase their remarkable work alongside pieces created by residents.

Jim Farmer, having embarked on his artistic journey later in life, discovered his talent for sketching and watercolor painting under the guidance of renowned landscape artist Rosanne Seitz in San Luis Obispo. Meanwhile, Ann Farmer has honed her quilting skills throughout her life, touching the lives of friends and family with her intricate creations. After retiring from part-time teaching at Santa Barbara City College, Ann dedicated herself wholeheartedly to quilting, turning her beloved hobby into a dedicated pastime.

advertisement

The Farmers’ artistry has been shaped by their extensive travels, as Jim, a former captain in the U.S. Navy, was stationed in various parts of the world, including Japan. From the breathtaking Machu Picchu Trail in Peru to hiking adventures in the Himalayas and the Alps, their experiences have left an indelible mark on Jim’s sketches, reflecting the diverse landscapes and species encountered on their journeys.

To attend the Art Gallery and Boutique event, reservations are preferred but not required. Interested individuals can contact (805) 239-5851 to secure their spot. For additional details about the event, please call the same number.

For more information about The Oaks at Paso Robles and its commitment to fostering a vibrant artistic community, visit oaksatpasorobles.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...