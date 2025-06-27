PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is turning up the heat this summer with the Viva La Quebradita Tour, coming to the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Sunday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. The high-energy concert will showcase a powerhouse lineup of regional Mexican talent: El Mexicano, Arkangel R-15, and Ezequiel Peña Jr. y Su Vallarta.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 30, at 10 a.m. and will be available at MidStateFair.com and Ticketmaster. Prices are set at $40 and $50 for reserved seating. Please note, fair admission is sold separately and required for entry.

Viva La Quebradita is more than just a concert — it’s a celebration of the vibrant Mexican quebradita movement, a style known for its technobanda rhythms, lively beats, and flashy dance moves. The tour brings together legends of the genre and rising stars, all paying tribute to the cultural phenomenon that took off in the 1990s and continues to inspire new generations.

Featured artists include:

El Mexicano, pioneers of the technobanda sound with hits like “Ramito de Violetas” and “Feliz, Feliz”.

Arkangel R-15, credited with helping launch the quebradita craze with energetic anthems like “Bailame Suavito” and “La Quebradita.”

Ezequiel Peña Jr. y Su Vallarta, bringing youthful flair to classic charro style, continuing the legacy of his famed father, Ezequiel Peña.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme: “Off to the Races!”

