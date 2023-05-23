Performance scheduled for July 23 in the Grandstand Arena

PASO ROBLES — The highly anticipated Luke Bryan concert, scheduled for July 23 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena in the Paso Robles Event Center, has officially sold out. The concert is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL and marks Bryan’s second sold-out performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Luke Bryan, a renowned country music superstar and television personality, boasts an impressive track record with 30 No. 1 hits, nearly 20 billion worldwide streams, and a record-breaking 81.5 million RIAA certified digital single certifications. His headline concert tours have consistently drawn millions of fans, including sold-out shows at stadiums, Farm Tours, Spring Break events, and the popular “Crash My Playa” destination concert series. Additionally, Bryan has been honored with over 50 major music awards, including five wins as Entertainer of the Year.

For a comprehensive lineup of concerts featured in the Michelob Ultra Concert Series, please visit MidStateFair.com.

