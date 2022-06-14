Pre-sale Tickets can be purchased online

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is excited to welcome back Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc. of Colton, California as the carnival provider for the 2022 Fair. Pre-sale carnival wristbands are on sale now at MidStateFair.com and the prices are as follows:

Single Day Unlimited Ride Wristband: $33 each ($43 Value)

Single Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade [Front of Line]: $58each ($73 Value)

VIP Single Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade + 30 Game Credits: $83 each ($103 Value)

Helm and Sons will again provide two separate but equally exciting carnival areas this year. The traditional area is the main carnival lot for teens and adults, and Cub Country is for children in the 32” to 38” height range.

For all questions and concerns regarding carnival wristbands, please contact Helm & Sons directly at their website www.helmandsons.com or by calling 909-422-0776.

advertisement

A list of local non-profit organizations selling carnival wristbands can be found online at MidStateFair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...