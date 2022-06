Valentine was located in Northern California

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies and law enforcement safely located missing person Vanessa Valentine (35) in Northern California on June 5.

Vanessa Valentine

Valentine was reported missing on May 31 by a family member who last saw her in Nipomo on May 25.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case.

