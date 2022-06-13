The County Clerk-Recorder has until July 7 to certify the election results

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Elaina Cano, County Clerk-Recorder, explained that returning a Vote By Mail (VBM) ballot on election day at a drop box, polling place, election office or the mail does not get counted on election night like a precinct ballot that was cast at a polling place.

Processing the VBM ballots takes a significant amount of time. This includes scanning and verifying voters’ signatures and checking the ballot for identifiable marks and/or damage to the ballot itself.

With this election’s ballot being two cards, the number of cards to be processed, counted, and adjudicated is all doubled. Today, the election staff was able to count and adjudicate more than 6,000 ballots, which is approximately 12,000 cards. There is still a significant amount of ballots to be processed. The County Clerk-Recorder has until July 7 to conclude the canvass and certify the election.

The public is welcome to observe all of the canvass processes, which are held at the San Luis Obispo Election’s office in the County Government Center located at 1055 Monterey St, Rm D120. Due to a limited amount of space, however, observers may be required to observe on a rotating basis to allow everyone access.

Processing the ballots will start up again on Monday, June 13, at 9 a.m., and counting will resume on Tuesday, June 14, at 9 a.m.

Updates are posted at slovote.com.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Elections Division at (805) 781-5228.

