The concert is scheduled for July 21

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Caylee Hammack has been confirmed as special guest for the Darius Rucker concert on July 21.

Caylee Hammack

Capitol Nashville “songwriter/producer/full-throttle vocalist” (HITS) Caylee Hammack released her debut record ‘If it wasn’t for You’ to high praise from critics. The 13-track set that sees Hammack with writer and producer credits on every track was spotlighted by Billboard as “Hammack has arrived with this 13-track adrenaline blast…every song on here plays out like an entry in Hammack’s diary — and is just as compelling…Hammack deserves to be a star.”

Hammack garnered more acclaim when she released a new version of her deeply personal song “Small Town Hypocrite” with a guest vocal by Chris Stapleton. Co-written and co-produced by Hammack, NPR and Esquire singled out the track as one of their “Best Songs of 2020.” Winning ACM “Music Event Of The Year” with Miranda Lambert, Caylee Hammack has been noted as an “Artist To Watch” by outlets including The Bobby Bones Show, Rolling Stone, and HITS Magazine for her “voice to move mountains” (Rolling Stone).

With her breakout Top 30 single “Family Tree,” marking the most-added single at Country radio by a female artist in over three years, Hammack has previously brought her unforgettable live set to opening slots for Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood, Brothers Osborne and some of country music’s biggest festivals. For more information, visit cayleehammack.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

