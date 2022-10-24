Register to vote for the General Election until midnight online or in person

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — As preparations for the General Election continue, we would like to remind voters that Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day to register to vote. Paper voter registration cards must be postmarked or received in the County Clerk-Recorder’s office by this date in order for a Vote By Mail ballot to be mailed to the voter and to have the voters name to be placed on the official precinct roster. Voters can also use the California online voter registration system available at slovote.com to register to vote up until midnight on Oct. 24.

If registering online, future voters will need:

California driver license or California identification card number,

The last four digits of their social security number and date of birth.

If you do not have a California driver license or California identification card, you can still use the online form to apply to register to vote. However, you will need to take additional steps to complete your voter registration.

advertisement

Paper registration forms are available at the County Elections Office in San Luis Obispo (1055 Monterey Street) and Atascadero (6565 Capistrano Ave.) and throughout San Luis Obispo County at most of the following locations: Post Offices, City Halls, libraries, banks, notary offices, utility companies, and the DMV. There is also a 24-hour Elections Drop Box outside the Monterey Street doors of the Government Center located at 1055 Monterey Street for those that submit their registration card after 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

To be eligible to register to vote a person must:

be a United States citizen

be 18 years of age on or before the day of the election (you can pre-register at 16)

be a resident of the State of California

not be in state or federal prison for the conviction of a felony not judicially determined to be incompetent to vote

Any person with questions about registering to vote or any election issue may contact the County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division at 805-781-5228 or elections@co.slo.ca.us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...