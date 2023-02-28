The Paso Robles City Library is a welcoming community hub where excellent information-seeking experiences ignite discovery and learning.

The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post

Cereal company heiress dared to do more

Join the discussion of Allison Pataki’s “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” on Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

Paso Robles Library March Happenings

Marjorie Merriweather Post’s journey began with her gluing cereal boxes in her father’s barn as a young girl. No one could have predicted that Post’s Cereal Company would grow into the General Foods empire and reshape the American way of life, with Marjorie as its heiress and leading lady. Not content to stay in her prescribed roles of high-society wife, mother, and hostess, Marjorie dared to demand more, becoming the wealthiest woman in the United States. And yet her story, though full of beauty and grandeur, was equally marked by challenge and tumult.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16-plus.

Paso Robles City Library to Showcase Local Watercolorists

Paso Robles Art Association’s Painters Guild to display in March

The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to showcase the Paso Robles Art Association’s Painters Guild during the month of March. Working with watercolors, artists Betty Scanlan, Daisy Witcosky, Kay Eichert, Jeanette Perry, and Pam Haste will present a joyful representation of landscapes, seascapes, and still life.

The Pros and Cons of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

City staff to discuss local ordinance and standards

The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to host city planning staff on Wednesday, March 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Library Conference Room as they present information about the city’s local Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance and standards of operation adopted last December. Topics to be covered include:

What is an ADU?

Where in the city are ADUs allowed?

What are the development standards for an ADU (floor area, height, setbacks, etc.)?

Can part of a residence or a detached building be converted into an ADU?

Can tiny houses or recreational vehicles be used as an ADU?

What is the process and cost to permit and construct an ADU?

The State of California has identified ADUs, sometimes referred to as mother-in-law units, second units, granny flats, and rear yard dwellings, as a significant way to help address the statewide housing crisis. ADUs are a relatively affordable way to add extra housing for family members and can serve as a source of rental income. Attend this special program and learn about this new opportunity. Registration is required for each attendant. For ages 16-plus.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

