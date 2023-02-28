Paso Robles Main Street Association event will be held Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Olive & Lavender Festival, a Paso Robles Main Street Association event, will be held Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park. The event is free admission with a fee for the Distillery Trail and Cal Coast Beer Co. beverages.

The Olive and Lavender Festival features olive oil, olive, and lavender vendors both locally and outside the county, featuring their products along with free olive oil tasting and free olive oil ice cream.

Join the Main Street Association (free admission) for olive oil tasting and olive oil ice cream while see what products in lavender, olives, arts and crafts are available. There will be short talks on the health benefits of olive oil and lavender and a Distillery Trail featuring (for a fee) either a Moscow Mule or Lavender Moscow Mule and beer (for a fee) by Cal Coast Beer Co.

advertisement

“Over the last 19 years, the popularity of this event has proved that people want to learn more about the health benefits and culinary creativity of olives, olive oil, and lavender. A festival makes it fun for the whole family,” said Norma Moye, Executive Director of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s Olive & Lavender Festival committee.

For more information, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...