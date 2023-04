Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous is happening Saturday, April 22

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Main Street Association is looking for volunteers for the Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, Antique Motorcycles & Electric Vehicles event happening Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0945aaac2ba7ffce9-recycled#/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...