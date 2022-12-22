Final Main Street Association’s event before Christmas packs the ballroom

PASO ROBLES — Tea was had, and songs were sung at the 32nd Annual Teddy Bear Tea on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Park Ballroom in Downtown Paso Robles.

Presented by the Paso Robles Main Street Association, the event is the final chapter in the Paso Robles “Christmas Story” dreamed up by the association’s Executive Director Norma Moye over 30 years ago. Moye describes the event as one final gift to the children before Christmas comes to town.

“Everybody had a wonderful time. It is a tradition that everyone looks forward to. We even had people from the Bay Area come down for it,” said Moye, who experienced a ballroom filled to the brim with families and children.

The tea returned this year after taking a two-year break to accommodate COVID restrictions. Moye and her team expected a great turnout for the event, with families and children ready to get out and about — they were proven right.

Moye was especially thrilled to see her cousin Roni Richetti Watkins at the tea with her daughter Tina Crother, granddaughter Clair Thompson and great-granddaughter Phoebe Thompson — making four generations at the tea.

Built over 100 years ago, the Park Ballroom allows its guests to step back in time. Tables were set up throughout the room, with Moye on the stage, choreographing the day. Moye would like to thank Denny, Brent, and Ashley for lending the ballroom as the venue. It took about 15 volunteers — dressed in their Christmas Elf best — to run the tea. Cookies were ready on the tables with a customized tea set for each little guest.

“I would like to thank the volunteers,” said Moye. “They did a spectacular job.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus the Snow King and Queen, were available at the tea for photo opportunities, followed by a live recital of “Ten Little Angels” on guitar by Nick Breton. At the end of the festivities, guests were welcome to take home their custom little tea cups and lunch pails filled with candy.

The candy, to know one’s surprise, was one little guest’s favorite part of the day — Scarlett Hermosillo, age 5.

“We have something for the children to enjoy and that is our last gift,” Moye said of their last event of the year.

For more information on the Paso Robles Main Street Association’s events, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

