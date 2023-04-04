Annual event celebrates children, families, and reading

PASO ROBLES — In keeping with its tradition of celebrating the annual Día de los Niños/Day of the Child/Day of the Book event, the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department has partnered with Mujeres de Acción to invite families to an evening of bilingual Lotería fun on Friday, April 28, in the Centennial Park Banquet Room. Drop in any time between 5 to 7 p.m. for free books, games, prizes, and pizza.

According to Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, “This will be the seventh year the Paso Robles City Library has recognized this special day. This year, the Library and Recreation Services is teaming up with the local community group Mujeres de Acción. We are excited to join forces for Lotería, a fun, bilingual bingo-like event that includes all family members in celebrating children and literacy.”

“We are excited to participate in this event in partnership with the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department,” said Yessenia Echevarria, founder of Mujeres de Acción. “Children deserve to be celebrated every day, and we hope this event honors their presence, joy, and happiness in our lives.”

Local sponsorship is provided by the Library Foundation, Friends of the Paso Robles Library, Mujeres de Acción, and the Paso Reads Committee.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

