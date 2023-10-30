PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in November.

Crafting with Adults

Registration Period: Nov. 3-17

advertisement

Supply Pick-up Event: Dec. 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Library Conference Room

Improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles Library’s monthly craft series, Crafting with Adults. Crafters will receive instruction and supplies to make felt Christmas garland. Using simple sewing techniques, this craft is perfect for beginning to intermediate crafters, allowing participants to add a little light to the holiday season.

Fall Book Sale

Thursday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (members only)

Friday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Library Conference Room

The Friends of the Paso Robles Library is hosting a fall book sale. All books are $1.50 per inch, measured by the stack, plus great deals on collections, CDs, vinyl, DVDs, and audio books. All proceeds benefit the Paso Robles City Library. Thursday is open to members only (but don’t worry you can join at the door), Friday and Saturday are open to the public.

Book Group: ‘Calling for a Blanket Dance’ by Oscar Hokeah

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6 to 7 p.m.

Library Conference Room

Oscar Hokeah’s award-winning debut takes us into the life of Ever Geimausaddle, whose family — part Mexican and part Native American — is determined to hold onto their community despite obstacles everywhere they turn. How will this young man visualize a place for himself when the world hasn’t made room for him to start with? Honest, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting, “Calling for a Blanket Dance” is the story of how Ever Geimausaddle finds his way home.

Dinovember

November 20-21

Dinosaurs are taking over the Paso Robles Library! Bring the kids by for dino-themed fun while school is on break. We’ll have dinosaur decorations, crafts, activities, games, and prizes for kids of all ages.

November Library Closures

The Paso Robles Library will be closed on the following days this month:

November 10-11: Veterans Day

November 23-25: Thanksgiving break

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...