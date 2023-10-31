Paso Robles Youth Arts Center to hold gala to benefit students

‘A Night in the Museum’ gala scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10

PASO ROBLES — Tickets are selling fast for the Dining with the Arts annual fundraiser at Paso Robles Youth Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. For availability and purchase, visit my805tix.com.

With a nod to the late 1800s Parisian art scene, guests will be treated to a unique blend of artwork, music, and live performances featuring Youth Arts’ budding young stars. Produced with flair by the center’s gifted artist-instructors, the evening will be sprinkled with unique and unexpected delights (imagine a Matisse portrait coming to life). Dinner, beer, and wine are included in the ticket price.

Thanks to exceptional community generosity, there is a wide array of must-have live and silent auction items available for bidding. Ranging from a vacation home in Baja and a Cass Winery VIP overnight experience to artwork by Anne Laddon and Dale Evers — not to mention a student art collage by instructor Joe Adams — there are myriad opportunities to support Youth Arts and take home your own gift or two (or more).

Ticket Information:

Friday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

3201 Spring Street, Paso Robles

Individual tickets are $150, available at my805tix.com. If you prefer to prepay directly with Youth Arts, contact barby.wunsch@pryoutharts.org.

VIP-sponsored table of eight is $1,500. To secure a table, please contact Barby Wunsch at barby.wunsch@pryoutharts.org.

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free visual and performing arts classes since 1998. The nonprofit was founded by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

By encouraging the arts and self-expression, Youth Arts provides a creative outlet and positive way for young people to deal with the world’s pressures. The organization has helped more than 10,000 students find their voices, build confidence, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs or other negative influences. Programs are open at no charge to all students who wish to enroll in offerings such as art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment featuring video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts.

Youth Arts is funded through private support from generous donors wishing to share the possibilities that arts education contributes to the wellbeing of community youth. Information is available at pryoutharts.org

