Buy one get one passes for CMSF can be purchased each Tuesday in May

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Season Passes to the 2023 California Mid-State Fair will be again offered through our “2-Fer Tuesday” promotion. The promotion begins next week.

During the month of May — on each Tuesday only —Season Passes to the 2023 California Mid-State Fair will be sold as follows: Buy one (1) Adult Season Pass for $70 and receive a second Adult Season Pass for free. Buy one (1) Child Season Pass at $35 and receive a second Child Season Pass for free. Season passes allow for entry into the Fair each of the 12 days.

The Season Passes can be purchased on Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at the California Mid-State Fair box office at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles during our regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online all day at MidStateFair.com. All ticket questions should be emailed to tickets@midstatefair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

