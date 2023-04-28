Marie Elizabeth (Roza) Henry passed away peacefully on 2-23-2023. Marie was born in San Luis Obispo on 7-4-1930 and married Richard M. Henry in 1950. They set up a house in Atascadero, where they lived for 35 years and raised four children.

Marie worked at the Atascadero Guaranteed Savings & Loan for many years. Marie was active in the community, was a 4-H Leader, and loved to dance, sew and do all kinds of crafts.

Marie & Richard moved to Pollock Pines in Placer County in 1984, where they retired and spent their time fishing, hiking, and square dancing. Marie spent the falls working at Apple Hill, where she made pies and sold her crafts. After Richard died in 1996, she worked as a volunteer at the Hospice Thrift store and led historical hiking tours around Jenkins Lake.

Marie left Pollock Pines in 2005 and moved to Sacramento where she met and married Edwin Wise in 2012.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Henry, and her son Richard Henry Jr. She is survived by daughters Karen Merrill and husband Steve, Roxanne Harris, and husband Jon, and LeAnn Boatman and husband Hansford. Marie had 7 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grand Daughter.

Marie has been placed to rest at the Shandon Cemetery, where the family will gather on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. Any Family and Friends that would like to join in a Celebration of Life are welcome to join us and say a few words.

RIP, Marie, you will truly be missed.

