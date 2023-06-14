Early bird tickets will be on sale through June 30 at $45 per ticket

PASO ROBLES — Join Redwings Horse Sanctuary with co-host Cass Winery for the 3rd annual Block Party fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will be providing wonderful music throughout the day.

There will be fine wine from some of Paso’s best wineries, along with cold beer and delicious food served up by Chef Charlie. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the most important part: the opportunity to get to know the amazing horses that call Redwings home. There will be demonstrations for everyone to enjoy and, of course, the silent and live auctions that will take place throughout the day. Don’t miss your chance to bid on a trip to France or a wonderful vacation in Maui.

This annual event is Redwings’ key fundraiser, and the donations support medical care and feed for the horses for the year. Come for the love of the horses and contribute to supporting Redwings’ mission. Redwings seeks to eliminate the causes of equine suffering through educational and community outreach programs, rescue abused, abandoned, and neglected equines, and provide permanent sanctuary or selected adoptive homes for those equines.

Attendees have two options for ticket purchases, general admission or a VIP table.

General admission tickets include:

Barbeque lunch by Cass Winery with beverage of your choice

A Govino reusable wine glass sponsored by Jana Kaba at Platinum Properties

Paradise Shaved Ice sponsored by RE/Max Parkside

Endless fun at the photo booth sponsored by Bank of Sierra

And full access to demonstrations and a self-guided tour of the horses and their stories.

VIP tables include:

All benefits as general admission tickets

VIP Seating for eight people

RTV property tours

Two bottles of wine for the table and Redwings branded wine glasses

A charcuterie board

A flower arrangement to bring home

Early bird tickets will be on sale through June 30 at $45 per ticket. After June 30, general admission ticket will be $50. VIP tables are available for $800. Tables are limited so get yours now. Tickets are available for purchase as redwingshorsesanctuary.org or by calling the front office at (805) 237-3751.

Today 86 horses call Redwings home. The facility has everything from the smallest miniature horse to the largest draft horse. The herd of nine burros from Death Valley are at the entrance of the sanctuary to greet all the staff, visitors, and volunteers each day. Redwings’ herd of Mustangs from the Pryor Mountains of Montana are very popular with guests, and its draft herd, rescued from the Premarin auctions in Canada, stand regally at the top of their hill and keep a watchful eye over the ranch.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is now at its permanent home at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. For more information, visit redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

