PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department received a $24,800 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to streamline processes to collect and report traffic data.

“Accurate and timely data is critical to the safety of our roads,” Commander Caleb Davis. said. “This funding will help paint a clearer picture of our biggest traffic safety issues.”

“This program is new for 2021 and is an effort to improve how quickly crash data is collected and reported,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “High-quality safety data is critical. It’s used to determine the nature of our road safety problems and it informs our actions in how best to address them. We are happy to provide local agencies with the necessary tools to develop or enhance their electronic traffic reporting systems.”

Grant funds will be used to:

• Develop a new, or update an existing, electronic crash reporting system with software that can submit data to the California Highway Patrol’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS).

• Develop an electronic citation system.

The grant program runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related