SAN LUIS OBISPO — Local bands Proxima Parada and The Vibe Setters will be performing sets of music alongside traditional Dia de Muertos performers live on stage as part of a drive-in and watch from your car vehicle concert experience from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.

SMV Presents is creating this unique live music experience by allowing fans to enjoy the entertainment from the comfort of their car in a drive-in setting with the audio simulcast on an FM frequency. The drive-in will be at La Cuesta Ranch in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit online www.driveinslo.com, including ticket purchase, FAQs, COVID-19 precautions and more. This is a mask-mandatory event.

All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in a secure and safe private field so fans can enjoy the live concert.

This is an all-ages, family-friendly event. There will be no alcohol or food sales and ticket buyers are encouraged to order takeout from local downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants to enjoy during the event.

Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and then will be shown to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their vehicle. Guests wearing a mask can leave their cars to use one of the portable bathroom locations that will be continuously sanitized throughout each event.

There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing.

This event will also raise money for local nonprofit Transitions Mental Health Association, specifically in its suicide prevention program. There will be an opportunity to add on a donation when buying a ticket. SMV Presents will also donate 25% of all merchandise sales to TMHA.

