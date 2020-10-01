SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) announced that it selected Leann Standish as its new Executive Director, effective Oct. 1.

Standish, who has deep experience in nonprofit and arts administration, has served as the executive director of the San Luis Obispo Foundation for the Performing Arts Center for nearly four years. She brings a compelling vision to SLOMA to build an open and accessible home for diverse audiences; a true celebration of creative expression. She is particularly excited about bringing in art and artists from outside the San Luis Obispo community to complement and collaborate with the area’s existing creatives.

“The Museum’s board is very excited to welcome Leann,” said Charles Feltman, president of the SLOMA Board of Directors. “Her passion for connecting people through the arts is well demonstrated throughout her career. With her background, we believe she will provide the leadership to help us chart the best course forward for our mission of providing and promoting diverse arts experiences.”

Standish will continue to serve as a consultant to the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center to facilitate the transition to the organization’s next executive director. She will also be supporting the Foundation’s ambitious goals as it nears its 25th anniversary celebration next September.

“I join the entire Foundation board in thanking Leann for her years of dedication to the performing arts,” said Joey Leslie, president of the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center Board of Directors. “We will miss her leadership but are excited about this next chapter of cultural collaboration for our community.”

Standish has spent her entire career in arts management, including leadership roles at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and the Fresno Metropolitan Museum.

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is at 1010 Broad St., on the west end of Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo, California. It is a public benefit nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing and promoting diverse visual arts experiences for people of all ages and backgrounds through exhibitions, education, creation and collaboration. Since 1967 this organization has been the beacon for the visual arts in its region. More information can be found at www.sloma.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related