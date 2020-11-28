SAN LUIS OBISPO — A Fresno teenager is believed to be responsible for killing a 77-year-old woman in her Arroyo Grande home, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles arrested on suspicion of murdering 77-year-old Arroyo Grande woman Friday, Nov. 27. Photo courtesy of SLO County Sheriff’s Office

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 18, of Fresno, was arrested on suspicion of murder Friday evening, Nov. 27, and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

At approximately 5:08 p.m. on Friday, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a possible trespass in the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande.

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies responded and conducted a welfare check at the residence near the reported trespass.

During their investigation, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a woman dead inside the home from an apparent homicide. The woman was later identified as 77-year-old Jeanine Vore.

A be on the lookout bulletin was issued for the suspect, who witnesses saw fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies working in the South County area observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling through Arroyo Grande. They conducted a high-risk traffic stop on northbound Highway 101 near 4th Street in Pismo Beach. Mendibles was taken into custody.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is an “outstanding threat” to the public at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane and saw Mendibles on the evening of Nov. 27 to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.

