NORTH COUNTY — The community across North County was greeted with snow on Thursday morning, Feb. 23. Snow made it on the Cuesta Grade, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Templeton and the surrounding hills and mountains.

See below a collection of photos from the community of their snow-filled mornings. Share your snow photos with us for a chance to be featured in next week’s newspaper by sending photos to editor@13starsmedia.com.

4F Meadows Atascadero | Robin Powers

Daou Vineyards | Kelly Munns

Santa Margarita | Allie Saylor

Atascadero | Julia Leeson

San Marcos Rd | Giovanni DeGarimore

Templeton | Cami Martin

