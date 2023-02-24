There is a wind and flood advisory for the Central Coast through 4 p.m. today

NORTH COUNTY — There is a wind and flood advisory for the Central Coast today, Friday, Feb. 24. Both advisories have been extended until 4 p.m. this evening.

The winter storm began its journey on the Central Coast Thursday morning with some residents waking up to a dusting of snow on the ground. The cold front will continue with rain showers through this Saturday.

Here is a look at the rain precipitation for the last 24 hours as of 12 p.m. on Friday:

Estrella River (San Miguel): 1.04

Paso Robles: 1.08

Shandon: 1.19

Templeton: 1.57

Atascadero: 1.30

Santa Margarita: 2.36

Weather experts are expecting the Central Coast to see 1-3 inches of rain between Friday and Saturday. More rain is still in the forecast through next Wednesday.

CHP Fort Tejon reported closing the Grapevine, where the north and southbound I-5 is, this morning due to snow. The closure has lead to an increase in traffic on Highway 101.

Please be advised of varying road conditions and the following road closures:

Paso Robles

San Marcos Road at Wellsona Road due to flooding from a low water crossing.

Shandon

Shell Creek Road is closed due to flooding.

Santa Margarita

Pozo Road to HWY 58 is closed due to storm damage.

Please check back on this page for updates.

