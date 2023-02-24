There is a wind and flood advisory for the Central Coast through 4 p.m. today
NORTH COUNTY — There is a wind and flood advisory for the Central Coast today, Friday, Feb. 24. Both advisories have been extended until 4 p.m. this evening.
The winter storm began its journey on the Central Coast Thursday morning with some residents waking up to a dusting of snow on the ground. The cold front will continue with rain showers through this Saturday.
Here is a look at the rain precipitation for the last 24 hours as of 12 p.m. on Friday:
- Estrella River (San Miguel): 1.04
- Paso Robles: 1.08
- Shandon: 1.19
- Templeton: 1.57
- Atascadero: 1.30
- Santa Margarita: 2.36
Weather experts are expecting the Central Coast to see 1-3 inches of rain between Friday and Saturday. More rain is still in the forecast through next Wednesday.
CHP Fort Tejon reported closing the Grapevine, where the north and southbound I-5 is, this morning due to snow. The closure has lead to an increase in traffic on Highway 101.
Please be advised of varying road conditions and the following road closures:
Paso Robles
- San Marcos Road at Wellsona Road due to flooding from a low water crossing.
Shandon
- Shell Creek Road is closed due to flooding.
Santa Margarita
- Pozo Road to HWY 58 is closed due to storm damage.
Please check back on this page for updates.