December rain could bring season totals to beat last year already

According to local meteorologists and the National Weather Service, a four-day storm will land in San Luis Obispo County around 11 a.m. today with three days of heavy rain and a slight chance of showers on Sunday, December 26. Some forecasts show chance of a “white Christmas” locally on our mountain ranges.

Forecast for Paso Robles, CA • Source: Weather.gov

Local meteorologists predicted the heavy rain could bring up to six inches of rain. Expect challenges when traveling and when leaving the home for the holidays, ensure precautions are taken to mitigate flooding around your home.

Ski areas around California — Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes — have received more than 12 feet of snow for the season so far, and expect a few more feet with the incoming storm. More local to San Luis Obispo, China Peak and Big Bear Mountain have received several feet of snow with a few feet of packed powder, and will receive more over the length of the storm.

To view up-to-the-minute radar and forecasts, use the KSBY Microclimate Weather app.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Paso Robles received more than 5 inches this season in total rainfall, and the incoming storms could bring rainfall to beat 2020-21 season totals by the end of the year.

