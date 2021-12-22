Sterling Ned Diamond was born on October 24, 1931. On December 19, 2021, he quietly took his last breath early in the morning. He went out with grace, a proud and strong man all the way to the end, surrounded by his family.

Sterling is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judy Diamond, and his six children, Michael Cook, Laura Larsen, Vicki (Diamond) Peterson, Dusty (Diamond) Nash, Bill Diamond, and JoDee (Diamond) Benedetti. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. And….what a celebration it will be. Sterling was as unique and big as his name. Loved by so many, he lived a very full and complete 90 years, his way.

